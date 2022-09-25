Photo Credit: Nadav Goldstein / TPS
Kedumim

Security cameras caught on video, shows Arab terrorists planting a 5 kilogram (11 pound) bomb at the gas station in Kedumim early Sundmay morning around 1:45 AM.

The bomb did not explode and the bomb disposal unit took care of it.

In protest, local Jews blocked the entrance to the gas station to Arabs on Sunday.

Jewish Press News Desk
