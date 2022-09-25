Photo Credit: Nadav Goldstein / TPS

Security cameras caught on video, shows Arab terrorists planting a 5 kilogram (11 pound) bomb at the gas station in Kedumim early Sundmay morning around 1:45 AM.

תיעוד: המחבלים ימ"ש מניחים את מטען החבלה במשקל 5 ק"ג בתחנת הדלק בקדומים.

חובה לחסל אותם ואת כל חבריהם. pic.twitter.com/SvbBYolKhh — תורת לחימה (@Torat_IDF) September 25, 2022

The bomb did not explode and the bomb disposal unit took care of it.

In protest, local Jews blocked the entrance to the gas station to Arabs on Sunday.