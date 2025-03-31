Photo Credit: Yossi Aloni/Flash90

The High Court of Justice has reduced the sentences of two terrorists involved in the lynching of a Jewish family in Wadi Ara during Operation Guardian of the Walls, Honenu reported. Initially sentenced to 7 and 4 years in prison, one terrorist’s sentence was reduced to 5 years, while the other’s was shortened to 33 months.

It is worth noting that another participant in the lynching, who was sentenced to just seven months, was recently released due to his medical condition. The family is represented by attorney Haim Bleicher of the Honenu legal aid society.

According to the indictment, the Jewish family mistakenly entered the village and was attacked by a mob of terrorists. The rioters blocked the vehicle, climbed onto its roof, smashed the windows, and tried to drag the family members out.

The mother protected her two children with her body, enduring severe blows and being struck by stones, including a large rock thrown at her face from point-blank range. The family was only rescued after a prolonged ordeal and received medical treatment.

Attorney Bleicher criticized the court’s decision, stating, “The terrorists were complicit in a lynching attempt aimed at wiping out an Israeli family by a bloodthirsty mob. Israeli citizens are facing multiple fronts of war and terror on our borders and in our cities. Severe punishment for those involved in attempted mass murder is essential for our security, even if several years have passed. It is shameful that the Supreme Court undermines punishment, deterrence, and the safety of all of us.”

