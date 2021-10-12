Photo Credit: Flash 90

Once again, the government of Israel is expected to announce the reopening of the nation’s borders to fully-vaccinated individual and groups of foreign tourists – an event that has taken place earlier this year, but was cancelled at the ninth hour.

In the beginning, only vaccinated tourists from a list of 40 countries in the European Union and elsewhere will be permitted entry to Israel as of November 1, according to the Globes business news site.

Those who have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine and who are not yet six months past the second shot, and/or those who have received a third “booster” shot, are to be allowed to enter the Jewish State.

Under the proposed plan, Israel will accept all vaccinations recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO), except the Sputnik vaccine from Russia.

Both Israelis and foreign tourists will be required to show a negative PCR test showing results within 72 hours prior to boarding the aircraft. They will be required to undergo another PCR test upon arrival at Ben Gurion International Airport and will be required to stay in quarantine until receiving their test results, usually within 24 hours.

Tourists will also be required to undergo antigen tests at the entry to the various tourist sites they visit, under the plan.

“As soon as the plan is finalized, we will approve it for publication in an organized fashion,” the Health Ministry said.

Israel is hoping to sign a mutual vaccination agreement with the United States, as it already has with the European Union; this will allow Israel to permit tourists from states such as New York and California, both of which have high Jewish populations.

Another proposal under consideration is to allow all vaccinated tourists to enter Israel starting on November 21 – except from those countries where tourists are required to procure a visa to visit the Jewish State.