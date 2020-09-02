Photo Credit: Matty Stern/U.S. Embassy Tel Aviv

Peace is just breaking out all over.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Wednesday afternoon that Saudi Arabia has agreed to allow all flights between Israel and the United Arab Emirates to fly through Saudi air space.

✈️ — BREAKING: Saudi Arabia allows all flights between Israel and the United Arab emirates to fly over Saudi airspace — Prime Minister Netanyahu just announced the big news in a video. He thanked Jared Kushner and UAE crowned prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed. pic.twitter.com/rqGZ1FAukl — Belaaz (@TheBelaaz) September 2, 2020

Netanyahu thanked senior White House adviser and presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner and UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed in a Hebrew-language video announcement.

“For years, I have been working to open the skies between Israel and the East. It was spectacular news two-and-a-half years ago when Air India received approval to fly directly to Israel,” Netanyahu said.

“Now there is another tremendous breakthrough: Israeli planes and those from all countries will be able to fly directly from Israel to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and back. Flights will be cheaper and shorter, and it will lead to robust tourism and develop our economy.

“It will do one other thing: It will open up the East. When you fly to Thailand or anywhere else in Asia, it will save time and money. This is amazing news for you, the citizens of Israel. These are the benefits of a peace that is genuine. I want to thank Jared Kushner and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed for today’s important contribution. There will be a great deal more good news to come.”