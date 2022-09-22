Photo Credit: Yossi Aloni / Flash 90

Minister of Transportation and Road Safety Merav Michaeli has approved the expansion of Ben-Gurion International Airport but also will ensure there is no additional noise for all residents of the area.

The minister also approved the transformation of Haifa Airport into a regional international airport as soon as possible, and further evaluation of the airports in Nevatim and Ziklag.

The moves are based on the recommendations of a committee established after a recent government decision led by Minister Michaeli canceled the establishment of an international airport at Ramat David due to the severe environmental damage this would cause to the area.

It was also recommended to expand Ben-Gurion international airport, including addressing the issue of noise pollution, and expanding Haifa airport to become a regional international airport.

After the presentation of the committee’s conclusions, Michaeli and the ministry’s professional team held a meeting with the forum of heads of northern and southern local authorities and informed them about the working group’s interim findings.

“Israeli aviation and the air routes to and from it are national strategic assets of the first order, and today we have taken the necessary step to ensure their success in the future,” she said.