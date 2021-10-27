Home Travel Where Am I Where Am I – By the Sea TravelWhere Am I Where Am I – By the Sea By Jewish Press Staff - 22 Heshvan 5782 – October 27, 2021 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter <noscript><iframe frameBorder="0" style="border:none; overflow:hidden; width:105px; height:21px; background-color:transparent;" data-src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?href=https://www.jewishpress.com/news/travel-news/where-am-i/where-am-i-by-the-sea/2021/10/27/&layout=button_count&show_faces=false&width=105&action=like&colorscheme=light&height=21" class="lazyload" src=""><noscript><iframe frameBorder="0" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?href=https://www.jewishpress.com/news/travel-news/where-am-i/where-am-i-by-the-sea/2021/10/27/&layout=button_count&show_faces=false&width=105&action=like&colorscheme=light&height=21" style="border:none; overflow:hidden; width:105px; height:21px; background-color:transparent;"></noscript></noscript>tweet Photo Credit: Flash90 Advertisement RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR The "Peace" Process / Normalization Israeli Pipeline Company Embroiled in Conflict Over UAE Oil Deal Elections Netanyahu’s Candidate Defeated in Eilat Mayoral Election Gulf States / UAE Environmental Protection Rejects Pipeline’s Pollution Risks Survey, Crisis with UEA Looming Wordpress / Spot.IM Facebook Loading Facebook Comments ... Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Facebook. Headlines The Knesset Kashrut Reform Approved by Knesset Committee; Opposition MKs: Dark Day for Judaism Coronavirus FDA Recommends Vaccinating Children, Israel to Follow Latest News Stories Where Am I Where Am I – By the Sea Arts and Entertainment Showtime Suspends TV Series Based on the Life of Joan Rivers The Knesset Kashrut Reform Approved by Knesset Committee; Opposition MKs: Dark Day for Judaism Israel Israel Among Candidates Being ‘Considered’ for US Visa-Waiver Status Left vs. Right Right-Wing Group Changes Jerusalem’s Street Signs to Protest Government’s Altering of Zionist Values Settlements Biden Administration ‘Deeply Concerned’ Over Israeli Construction Plans in Judea and Samaria News Briefs News Briefs National Library of Israel Releases Photos from Johnny Cash’s ‘Holy Land’ Visit News Briefs Cyberattack on Iranian Fuel Highlights Sensitive Domestic Pressure Point Sponsored Post Meet the Be’Emuna Real Estate Company’s Jerusalem Redemption Fund Sponsored Posts Sponsored Post Recommended Today Left vs. Right Right-Wing Group Changes Jerusalem’s Street Signs to Protest Government’s Altering of Zionist Values Photo of the Day Those Wonderful Folks in their Amazing Flying Machines: Israel’s Multi-Air Force Exercise ‘Blue Flag’ The Courts Israeli Group Traps Serial Groom Turned Get Refuser, Forces Him to Give a Get Bedouin Bedouin Woman Dies in Exorcism Performed by Ismail Haniyeh’s Relative Something Random from the Week Jordanian Foreign Minister Forbids Processing of Judea and Samaria Land Deals Palestinian Authority Ariel Kahana