Home Travel Where Am I Where Am I: Spinning Like Propellers TravelWhere Am I Where Am I: Spinning Like Propellers By Jewish Press Staff - 18 Tammuz 5782 – July 17, 2022 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter <noscript><iframe frameBorder="0" style="border:none; overflow:hidden; width:105px; height:21px; background-color:transparent;" data-src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?href=https://www.jewishpress.com/news/travel-news/where-am-i/where-am-i-spinning-like-propellers/2022/07/17/&layout=button_count&show_faces=false&width=105&action=like&colorscheme=light&height=21" class="lazyload" src=""><noscript><iframe frameBorder="0" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?href=https://www.jewishpress.com/news/travel-news/where-am-i/where-am-i-spinning-like-propellers/2022/07/17/&layout=button_count&show_faces=false&width=105&action=like&colorscheme=light&height=21" style="border:none; overflow:hidden; width:105px; height:21px; background-color:transparent;"></noscript></noscript>tweet Photo Credit: Nati Shohat/Flash90 Advertisement RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR IDF & Security PLO Flag Raised at Memorial to Slain IDF Soldiers on Golan Heights Where Am I Where Am I: Lavender Fields Jerusalem Bennett Government Joins European Culture Initiative that Excludes Golan, Judea, Samaria and Parts of Jerusalem Facebook Loading Facebook Comments ... Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Facebook. Headlines Eye on "Palestine" Fallout from Biden’s Visit Undermines Israel in Area C, Eastern Jerusalem Elections Michigan Democrats Might Kick ‘Anti Occupation’ Congressman Andy Levin Out of Office Latest News Stories Where Am I Where Am I: Spinning Like Propellers History When Lincoln Borrowed a Philadelphia Rabbi’s Tammuz 17 Reference for the Gettysburg Address Jerusalem David Friedman and Mike Pompeo Travel Through Original Bible Belt for New Documentary Health and Medicine Hatzalah EMTs Rescue Kiryat Ono Man Who Drowned in Local Pool Eye on "Palestine" Fallout from Biden’s Visit Undermines Israel in Area C, Eastern Jerusalem Health and Medicine Hebrew U Develops New Method to Diagnose Early-Stage Parkinson’s News Briefs News Briefs Biden Removed Israeli Flag from Motorcade While in Eastern Jerusalem IDF & Security Red Alert Siren Activates on Highway 443, False Alarm Sponsored Post Join Israeli Higher Education Institutions in the Fight for a Greener Future Sponsored Posts Sponsored Post Recommended Today History When Lincoln Borrowed a Philadelphia Rabbi’s Tammuz 17 Reference for the Gettysburg Address Holidays 17th of Tammuz Israeli Arabs Afula Pushing Ban on Shabbat Driving Lessons to Keep Area Arabs Out In Print Brian Robinson: A Moderate For New York’s District 10 Something Random from the Week When Lincoln Borrowed a Philadelphia Rabbi’s Tammuz 17 Reference for the Gettysburg Address History Tzvi Ben-Gedalyahu