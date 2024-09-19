Photo Credit: Ariel Hermoni / IMoD

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reaffirmed America’s support for Israel against Lebanon’s Iranian proxy, the Hezbollah terrorist army, Iran itself and Iran’s “other regional partners.”

Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters in a statement on Wednesday that Austin expressed America’s support in a phone conversation with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant “to review regional security developments.”

Ryder said that Austin emphasized the US commitment to “deterring regional adversaries and efforts to deescalate tensions across the region.”

Gallant’s American counterpart also reaffirmed the priority of achieving a Gaza ceasefire deal that will bring home the hostages still held by Hamas, and “an enduring diplomatic resolution to the conflict on the Israel-Lebanon border that will allow civilians on both sides to return to their homes.”

However, Israelis living in northern Israel and some 62,500 who were forced to leave their homes for their own safety on October 8, 2023 no longer believe that diplomacy can end the threat to their lives posed by Hezbollah’s daily attacks, which began the day after the October 7th war was launched against Israel by fellow Iranian proxy Hamas in Gaza.

Israel has held back from an all-out war with Hezbollah for more than 11 months, likewise hoping for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict. But that hope is now fading, with Israeli government and military officials convinced the only way Hezbollah can be persuaded to comply with UN resolution 1701 — the ceasefire agreement that ended the 2006 Second Lebanon War — is through force.

“The ‘center of gravity’ is moving north, meaning that we are allocating forces, resources and energy for the northern arena,” Gallant told Israeli forces on Wednesday during a visit to the Ramat David Airbase in northern Israel.

“We have not forgotten the hostages and we have not forgotten our missions in the south – we are committed to our duties, and we are carrying them out simultaneously.

“Operations are being carried out by all the security organizations and our task is clear: ensuring the safe return of Israel’s northern residents to their homes.

“I believe that we are at the start of a new phase in the war and we must adapt,” Gallant said. “This is true for everyone, certainly for those who are in the air or controlling what happens in the air – because the position here is stronger – it’s not Hamas. This is something else and we need to prepare for this accordingly and take it into account,” he warned.

“We must remain consistent over time – this war requires great courage, determination and perseverance. It is critical that we operate in close cooperation between the [security] organizations, at all levels. Thank you for everything you do.”

