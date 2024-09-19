Photo Credit: Asher Schwartz

An Israeli Jew recruited by Iranian intelligence agencies in a plot to assassinate top Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, has been arrested, it was cleared for publication on Thursday.

The individual, whose identity has not been disclosed, is a businessman with extensive ties to Turkey and Iran. He was detained in August following an investigation by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and the Israeli Police.

Advertisement





“This is a very serious affair that is an example of the great efforts of the Iranian intelligence agencies to recruit Israeli citizens in order to promote terrorist activities in Israel. The assessment of the security officials is that the Iranians will continue their efforts to recruit operatives in Israel for the purpose of gathering intelligence and carrying out terrorist missions in Israel, while also turning, among other things, to elements with a criminal background to carry out the missions,” a senior Shin Bet official said.

The plot involved two covert trips to Iran and an intricate web of meetings and negotiations with Iranian operatives.

The suspect, who had resided in Turkey for an extended period, was reportedly introduced to Iranian contacts through intermediaries named Andrey Farouk Aslan and Junaid Aslan. In April, he made contact by telephone with a wealthy Iranian businessman identified as “Eddy”, ostensibly to discuss business ventures.

However, the true nature of these meetings became apparent when the suspect was smuggled into Iran in May 2024. Crossing the Turkish-Iranian border near Van, the Israeli met with Eddy and an Iranian security operative identified as Haja. During this visit, the Israeli was asked to carry out various tasks, including transferring money or weapons, photographing key locations in Israel, and intimidating Israeli citizens — all aimed at supporting Iranian interests.

The investigation revealed that the suspect entered Iran a second time in August, this time hidden in a truck cab. At Eddy’s residence, he was approached by additional Iranian intelligence officials who pressed him to undertake more severe actions, including plotting assassinations of high-ranking Israeli figures such as Netanyahu, Gallant, and Shin Bet Chief Ronan Bar.

The Iranian officials also sought to explore the possibility of targeting former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and other prominent figures, as a form of retaliation for the alleged Israeli assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in July 2024.

During these meetings, the suspect reportedly demanded an advance payment of one million dollars before committing to any actions. After negotiations, he received only 5,000 euros from Eddy and Iranian representatives for his participation in the meetings.

Despite the lack of a significant advance, he remained involved in the discussions and was reportedly informed that further contact would be made.

Share this article on WhatsApp: