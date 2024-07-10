Photo Credit: CENTCOM/X

The floating JLOTS pier built by the US Navy was reinstalled Wednesday in order to move aid to the “marshalling area” on to the Gaza shore — but then will be dismantled, this time permanently, according to US officials who spoke with reporters on Tuesday.

The Biden administration's U.S. taxpayer-funded military aid pier in Gaza, which cost $230 million to build, is set to be permanently dismantled after operating for only 21 days. pic.twitter.com/K9hvjvQe7Y — GB (@GBinIsrael) July 10, 2024

Tons of humanitarian aid delivered to Cyprus for inspection by Israel before its delivery to Gaza still await collection, which is why the pier is being reassembled once again.

The $230 million pier was built this past May, intended to expand the delivery of food, medicine and other supplies to the “starving Gazans.”

The latest trend in wartime Deir al-Balah, Central Gaza Strip, is beachfront cafés.

Ahmed & Mahmoud found a beachfront restaurant that sells shawarma wraps for 10 shekels ($2.70) and fresh fruit juice for 5 ($1.35). They chose mango & banana and melon & banana juices.

There is… https://t.co/ghvmTGMJrv pic.twitter.com/gxIIvelHGb — Imshin (@imshin) July 7, 2024

More than 19.4 million pounds (8.6 million kilograms) of food has been delivered to Gaza via the pier since its original installation in May.

But stormy seas and security threats have combined to make the project more trouble than it’s worth — and frankly, there is no real famine in Gaza.

Thank you to @Ahikam20 for his excellent article on Israel TV Channel 14 exposing the lie of "forced starvation" in Gaza.

Now with English translation!#TheGazaYouDontSee pic.twitter.com/RpovW6AKUp — Imshin (@imshin) July 4, 2024

The markets in Gaza are full, from north to south, with products imported by merchants and other products provided by their Hamas terrorist masters and their allied gangs, who steal the aid before it reaches those for whom it is intended.

Supermarkets are also full.

Moreover, there have been numerous photos and videos posted to social media by the Gazans themselves, showing the huge piles of canned food that has been thrown away without ever having been consumed, and the delectable dishes they create with what is available.

More food aid cans of beans thrown in the street in South Gaza. There is such a surplus of food, no one wants them.

TikTok timestamp: 19 hours ago#TheGazaYouDontSee

Link in 1st comment pic.twitter.com/Xglnf6AzqK — Imshin (@imshin) July 7, 2024

Gazans, like many others in the Mediterranean region, prefer fresh food and supplies (such as flour, sugar, salt, etc) with which to make it.

"It is well known that Gazans love fish, especially shrimps, but now we are in war, and there is no fish and no shrimp, what do we do? We Gazans are inventive people, we use tuna!"

TikTok timestamp: 1 day ago#TheGazaYouDontSee

Link in 1st comment pic.twitter.com/u1fhPJgaR0 — Imshin (@imshin) July 7, 2024

The pier has repeatedly been disassembled in order to prevent damage by the high winds and strong Mediterranean Sea waves off the Gaza coast. At least one, the pier has broken off its moorings entirely, its parts later washing up on the Israeli coast in the port city of Ashdod.

This time, after all the remaining aid has been moved to the collection point on shore, the pier will be disassembled and removed permanently.

