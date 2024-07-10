Photo Credit: Koby Gideon / GPO

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Wednesday at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem with Chabad emissaries from Israel and around the world to mark 30 years since the passing of the Lubavitcher Rebbe of blessed memory, an event known as “Gimel Tamuz” – the Hebrew date marking the Rebbe’s passing.



Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs, Chabad on Campus Chief Operating Officer Rabbi Avi Weinstein, Chabad on Campus Israel Director Rabbi Moshe Shilat and Harvard University Chabad Emissary Rabbi Hirschy Zarchi also participated in the meeting, together with a host of emissaries from Israel and around the world.

“I saw the Rebbe the first time in Simchat Torah, 42 years ago. He said three things: ‘Ahavat Yisrael [loving Israel], defend Eretz Yisrael [the Land of Israel] and fight the lies,'” Netanyahu told the gathering.

“Bechol dor vador kamim aleinu lechaloteinu [in each generation they rise up to destroy us]. VeHaKadosh Baruch Hu yatzileinu miyadam [and God will redeem us from their hands]. But we have to help the Kadosh Baruch Hu [God],” Netanyahu said.

“We have to take our own action against our would-be destroyers. We’re fighting back in Gaza, we’re fighting back in Lebanon, we’re fighting back in other parts of the Middle East.

“But we also have to fight the battle for public opinion, for justice and for our own solidarity, our own solidarity with our people who are beleaguered.

“We can win this war. We’re going to win it. We are winning it in fact. Pummeling our enemies with the force and the indomitable courage of our soldiers. They are tremendous heroes. No question about it.

“But we also have to win the war in the world. The quicker we end this war, the quicker we’ll be able to also fend off the slanderers, and that’s something that we’re going to do,” Netanyahu emphasized.

“The most important message I have for you is don’t bend, don’t cower, don’t surrender, not to these antisemitic lies, not to the fear, not to the intimidation.

“You are our ambassadors in the spirit of the Rebbe. This is what the Rebbe told me. He said: ‘You are going to be the ambassador of the Jewish people in the Hall of Darkness,’ as he called the United Nations.

He said, ‘Light a candle of truth. Stand up against our enemies and for our people and for our land.’

“That’s the same message. It hasn’t changed. It’s just become even more necessary, more acute, more indispensable than at any time your lifetimes. Carry that message to our people. Carry that message of truth to the world.”

