US President Joe Biden was forced Thursday to walk back his optimistic prediction that a ceasefire/hostage deal would be reached between Hamas terrorists and Israel by the end of this weekend.

Biden told reporters that “hope springs eternal” and that he had been speaking to regional leaders about a ceasefire, but added, “probably not by Monday.”

The Hamas terrorist organization launched its war against Israel on October 7 by torturing and slaughtering at least 1,200 people, while abducting 253 others from the Gaza Envelope area.

The terrorist organization has consistently refused to compromise on demands that Israel release hundreds of Palestinian Authority terrorists — including many serving “heavy” sentences for the murder of Israelis — in addition to insisting the IDF completely withdraw from Gaza, increase humanitarian aid into the enclave and allow Hamas to remain as the governing force.

According to a report Thursday by The Wall Street Journal, earlier this month Gaza’s Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar told the senior leadership of the terror group who are living in Doha, Qatar that local Hamas fighters are winning the war.

A courier arrived in Qatar with a message from Yahya Sinwar, saying, in effect, “Don’t worry, we have the Israelis right where we want them.”

Sinwar told his exiled masters that the Hamas military wing, the Al Qassam Brigades, are ready for the expected IDF military operation in Rafah, on Gaza’s border with Egypt. He added that high civilian casualties would add to the worldwide pressure on Israel to stop the war, sources who were informed about the meeting told WSJ.