Two Israelis were killed Thursday afternoon in a terrorist attack at the entrance to the Jewish community of Eli in the Binyamin region of Samaria.

At least two people were reported in critical condition after being shot by Palestinian Authority terrorists at the local gas station, but shortly after were pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical responders from Magen David Adom (MDA).

One of the victims was a man in his twenties, the other was a man in his forties, according to MDA.

“When we arrived at the scene, we saw at the gas station a vehicle in which sat an unconscious wounded man with gunshot wounds and nearby another man was lying on the road who was also unconscious with gunshot wounds. We performed medical examinations But the injuries were fatal and in a short time we had to pronounce them dead,” MDA paramedic Shmuel Reynos and MDA senior medic Avraham Applebaum said.

One terrorist was killed at the scene by Aviad Goldstein, owner of Hummus Eliyah. Two other terrorists managed to escape and were being pursued by IDF soldiers.



“A short while ago, a terrorist arrived at a gas station in Eli and opened fire. The terrorist was neutralized. IDF soldiers are blocking off routes and pursuing additional suspects in the area,” the IDF said.

The community, meanwhile, is on lockdown. Binyamin Regional Council head Israel Gantz is at the scene.

Public transportation and shuttles were warned to detour if possible; Highway 60 in closed in both directions, the Tapuach intersection is closed from south to the north, the Rechalim intersection is closed to the north, and the Eli intersection is closed in all directions.