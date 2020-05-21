Photo Credit: U.S. Senate Photographic Studio via Wikimedia Commons.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Tuesday called for the U.S. Justice Department to investigate New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio over the New York Police Department shutting down an Orthodox Jewish school that opened despite the city’s social-distancing orders due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The next time NYC’s mayor sends out a gleeful tweet about sending cops after Jews, the DOJ should investigate to make sure he’s not violating constitutionally guaranteed religious liberties,” tweeted Cruz. “Actually, they should have done it after the last one.”

On Monday, De Blasio tweeted, “Earlier today the NYPD shut down a Yeshiva conducting classes with as many as 70 children. I can’t stress how dangerous this is for our young people. We’re issuing a Cease and Desist Order and will make sure we keep our communities and our kids safe.”

In a letter last month, Cruz called for the DOJ “to closely monitor New York City” for cases of “constitutional violations” concerning religious discrimination against Jews.

It came in response to de Blasio tweeting about hundreds gathered in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn for a rabbi’s funeral: “My message to the Jewish community, and all communities, is this simple: the time for warnings has passed.”

De Blasio half-apologized for the tweet.