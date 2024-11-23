Photo Credit: Ma'ayan Toaf (GPO)

Defense Minister Israel Katz told US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin this weekend that his decision this week to end the administrative detention of Israelis living in Judea and Samaria came as an ”internal step rooted in a commitment to democratic principles.”

Austin called Katz on Saturday morning to discuss the situation in Judea

and Samaria, as well as the decision this week to issue arrest warrants against former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as the situation in Lebanon and Gaza.

Katz thanked Austin for the “close cooperation” and reaffirmed Israel’s commitment to strengthening the security ties between the two nations, according to Katz’s spokesperson.

The defense minister praised President Joe Biden’s response to the ICC decision to issue arrest warrants against PM Benjamin Netanyahu and former DM Yoav Gallant, calling it “a stab in the back of all democracies fighting terrorism.”

He also expressed gratitude to the Biden Administration for its “continued security assistance and strategic partnership in countering the threats posed by Iran and its proxies in the region.”

According to the spokesperson, Katz commended US efforts to facilitate de-escalation in Lebanon, emphasized Israel’s commitment to restoring security that would enable northern residents to return to their homes safely, and updated Austin on IDF operations in Lebanon.

“This includes targeting Hezbollah’s terror infrastructure and eliminating terrorist leaders,” the spokesperson said.

He added that Katz emphasized “Israel will continue to act decisively in response to Hezbollah’s attacks on civilian populations in Israel.”

Regarding Gaza, the defense minister “stressed that Israel’s top priority is securing the return of hostages held by Hamas” while reiterating Israel’s commitment to ensuring the continued delivery of humanitarian aid while striving to “prevent Hamas from seizing control of these resources.”

Regarding his decision to end the use of administrative detention orders against settlers in Judea and Samaria, Katz “clarified that this was an internal step rooted in a commitment to democratic principles. He noted that no democracy in the world, including the United States, employs such measures against its citizens without due legal process.”

Katz emphasized Israel’s firm opposition to all forms of violence against Palestinians and affirmed that the state will combat such actions through the IDF, law enforcement agencies, and public norms—”not through undemocratic procedures.”

The United States has repeatedly sanctioned Israeli residents living in Judea and Samaria, along with organizations supporting the area on the basis of unilateral reports of “settler violence” by the Palestinian Authority.

