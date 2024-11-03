Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

On October 14, the Biden administration sent Israel’s defense ministry a letter from Sec. of Defense Lloyd Austin and Sec. of State Antony Blinken expressing concern over the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip. The letter detailed a list of steps Israel had to follow within 30 days, or there would be curbs on the US military aid it receives.

Israel relies significantly on military assistance from the United States as it engages in conflicts on multiple fronts while facing increasing criticism regarding the humanitarian crisis unfolding in northern Gaza. The reason for the diminishing humanitarian aid in northern Gaza has to do with Israel’s trying to establish a dead man’s zone there, pushing out all the civilians ahead of a final campaign against the Hamas remnants who are trying to reestablish their rule there.

On October 14-15, the IDF restricted access to the crossings from southern Gaza, thereby suspending the delivery of food and essential supplies to 400,000 Arab civilians, although some trucks were permitted to enter subsequently.

Should Israel not completely adhere to the US demands by November 13, the United States may consider suspending its military aid to Israel. This action, which the Biden administration has thus far refrained from taking, is increasingly receiving backing within the State Department.

An analysis conducted by the Associated Press, utilizing data from the United Nations and Israel, revealed last Friday that Israel is significantly failing to meet the expectations set by the United States. In their letter from October 14, Blinken and Austin called for enhancements to the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza, insisting that Israel permit the entry of at least 350 trucks daily, which are essential for delivering food and other critical supplies. However, as per the most recent UN statistics, only an average of 71 trucks per day were entering Gaza by the end of October.

According to the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), there was a drop in humanitarian supplies – stemming from Israel’s efforts to clear northern Gaza of civilians.

COGAT listed its humanitarian efforts in Gaza as of Friday, November 1:

Aid trucks entry:120 humanitarian aid trucks entered Gaza yesterday via the Kerem Shalom and Erez crossings.

Aid Collection: Yesterday,84 trucks were collected from the Gazan side of Kerem Shalom by international organizations. Approx. 680 trucks worth of aid are waiting for collection.

Fuel: 5 tankers of fuel, 6 tankers of cooking gas, and a fuel tanker designated for the operation of essential infrastructure were transferred into Gaza (October 31).

Bakeries: 12 bakeries are operational in Gaza, 4 bakeries in northern Gaza, and 8 bakeries in southern and central Gaza, producing close to 3 million pita loaves daily.

Route 96: A convoy of 15 trucks entered Gaza directly through Gate 96 yesterday.

Humanitarian Personal Rotation: The rotation coordination of humanitarian personnel was completed yesterday.

Aid to northern Gaza: Over the last few weeks, over 400 trucks carrying 25,000 tons of food entered northern Gaza through the Erez Crossing. The trucks arrived from Jordan via the Allenby Bridge Crossing and from the Port of Ashdod. There is no limit on the amount of aid that can enter Gaza.

Local tactical pause: Today, (November 1) between 10:00 and 14:00, the IDF will pause operations in the Radwan neighborhood in Khan Yunis to enable the movement of humanitarian aid.

US PREVENTING DECISIVE ISRAELI VICTORY

The Biden administration is presenting the humanitarian supplies as if they are an Israeli failure to follow international law, and not what it is in reality, an effort to eliminate Hamas in northern Gaza. By forcing Israel to divert from its strategy of offering the civilians in northern Gaza all the humanitarian aid they want, but in central and southern Gaza, the US is making sure Israel will never win its campaign against Hamas.

A lot could change in this regard should the Republicans retake the White House on Tuesday, which is why the entire made-up crisis in Gaza is less about Gaza and more about Dearborn, Michigan, the largest cluster of former “Palestinians” in the US.

In the meantime, Israel must pursue its goals in Gaza as if the US is not standing with a raised ax over its military aid. Deadlines have a way of being pushed back and even ignored when circumstances change.

So, go out there on Tuesday and change those circumstances!

