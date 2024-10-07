Photo Credit: FBI / DHS / X

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) warned in a special public announcement this weekend that the one-year anniversary of the October 7th massacre by Hamas in Israel may motivate others to similar actions in the United States.

“The United States continues to be in a heightened threat environment, and the FBI is fully engaged to detect and stop any potential threats to the American people,” the FBI said in a statement.

“As we mark one year since the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas, the ongoing conflict in the Middle East calls for vigilance by the FBI, our law enforcement partners, and members of the public.

“We continue to share intelligence with our law enforcement partners here and overseas and continue discussions with faith-based organizations, the private sector, and others about their concerns.

“We must remember the hostages and the innocent lives lost throughout the Mideast over the last year. At the same time, the FBI remains focused on our mission to protect the American people and prevent acts of terrorism and hate,” the statement concluded.

The joint announcement by the FBI and DHS was intended to “highlight potential threats in the United States from a variety of actors in response to the one-year anniversary of the HAMAS attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023, and consistent calls by foreign terrorist organizations (FTOs) to their supporters seeking to provoke violence in the West,” the two agencies said.

“The FBI and DHS assess the one-year anniversary of the October 7, 2023, attacks that initiated the ongoing Israel-HAMAS conflict, as well as any further significant escalations in the conflict, may be a motivating factor for violent extremists and hate crime perpetrators to engage in violence or threaten public safety,” they warned.

“Over the past year, we have observed violent extremist activity and hate crimes in the United States linked to the conflict,” they said.

“Jewish, Muslim, or Arab institutions — including synagogues, mosques/Islamic centers, and community centers — and large public gatherings, such as memorials, vigils, or other lawful demonstrations, present attractive targets for violent attacks or for hoax threats by a variety of threat actors, including violent extremists and hate crime perpetrators. Such actors may view the anniversary as an opportunity to conduct an attack or other high-profile, illegal activity.

“FTOs (foreign terrorist organizations) and other violent extremists likely will continue to exploit narratives related to the conflict to call for lone attackers to conduct violence in the United States,” the two agencies emphasized.

“Online messaging associated with FTOs and other violent extremists highlighting the one-year anniversary of the October 7 attacks could motivate threat actors across ideologies, including those who espouse violent anti-Semitism and Islamophobia, to engage in violence. Individuals inspired by this online messaging could act alone to commit an attack with little to no warning.”

Going along with the New York City campaign, “if you see something, say something,” the two agencies urged the public to call 911 to report all emergencies, “including imminent threats to life,” to be aware of one’s surroundings at all times and to report suspicious activities to the authorities.

“The FBI and DHS encourage the public to promptly report information concerning suspicious activity to tips.fbi.gov or call 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324).

“For concerns involving US citizens abroad, to include reporting missing persons or individuals taken as hostages, please call the Department of State’s Overseas Citizens Services (OCS) toll-free hotline at (888) 407-4747 or complete a Crisis Intake Form at https://cacms.state.gov/s/crisis-intake.

