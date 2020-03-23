Photo Credit: Elvert Barnes via Flickr

An FBI alert which went out last Thursday to local police agencies across the United States, warned that neo-Nazis and other white supremacists have been telling their followers to use spray bottles to spread their bodily fluids to police and to Jews “any place they may be congregated, to include markets, political offices, businesses and places of worship,” ABC News reported Sunday (White supremacists encouraging their members to spread coronavirus to cops, Jews, FBI says).

The FBI’s New York office reported that “members of extremist groups are encouraging one another to spread the virus, if contracted, through bodily fluids and personal interactions.”

Don Mihalek, the executive vice president of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association Foundation, an ABC News contributor, reported that “anti-government folks in America love to target law enforcement as a symbol of America’s authority. It’s just sad that that’s their focus at a time of crisis in the nation.”

Because we expected better from neo-Nazis.

Michael Masters, head of Secure Communities Network, which coordinates security for Jewish organizations and synagogues around the country, told ABC News that “from pushing the idea that Jews created the coronavirus virus to sell vaccines to encouraging infected followers to try to spread the illness to the Jewish community and law enforcement, as the coronavirus has spread, we have observed how white-supremacists, neo-Nazis and others have used this to drive their own conspiracy theories, spread disinformation and incite violence on their online platforms.”