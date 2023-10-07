Photo Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Saturday afternoon in a call initiated by the American secretary after Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization launched a deadly war against Israel.

“The IDF and defense establishment are currently operating to defeat the enemy and to defend our citizens. We are prepared to widen our operations,” the Israeli defense minister told his American counterpart.

During the call, Gallant detailed recent events in Israel and operations carried out by the IDF and defense establishment.

Gallant stated clearly that the State of Israel is currently at war, and “has been facing terror attacks against its citizens since the morning; this includes men, women, children and elderly individuals,” he pointed out.

“The State of Israel will win this war, and Hamas will be held responsible for its actions,” Gallant said. He expressed his appreciation to Secretary Austin and the US Administration for their support and for standing with Israel.

The American defense secretary expressed his support for the Jewish State in a statement released by the Pentagon.

“Our commitment to Israel’s right to defend itself remains unwavering,” Austin said.

“Over the coming days the Department of Defense will work to ensure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself and protect civilians from indiscriminate violence and terrorism,” he pledged.

White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson likewise expressed the administration’s support.

“The United States unequivocally condemns the unprovoked attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli civilians. There is never any justification for terrorism,” Watson said.