Saudi Arabia – with whom Israel has been conducting quiet talks towards normalization – has released a statement expressing its support for Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization in the war it launched Saturday against the Jewish State.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement Saturday afternoon “confirming” that the kingdom is “closely following developments in the unprecedented situation between a number of Palestinian factions and the Israeli occupation forces, which has resulted in a high level of violence taking place on a number of fronts there.

“Saudi Arabia calls for an immediate halt to the escalation between the two sides, the protection of civilians and restraint,” the statement said.

“Saudi Arabia recalls its repeated warnings of the dangers of the situation exploding as a result of the continued occupation, the deprivation of the Palestinian people of their legitimate rights, and the repetition of systematic provocations against their sanctities,” the statement said.

“Saudi Arabia renews its call on the international community to assume its responsibilities and activate a credible peace process that leads to a two-state solution in a way that achieves security and peace in the region and protects civilians,” the statement concluded.

Qatar

The Qatari government also expressed its support for Hamas in a statement released by its foreign ministry.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs holds Israel alone responsible for the current escalation due to the ongoing violations of the rights of the Palestinian people, the latest of which is the repeated raids on the blessed Al Aqsa Mosque under the protection of Israeli police,” the statement said.

The “repeated raids” on Al Aqsa claimed by Qatar and other Arab sources are references to the lawful daily, brief, ascents to the Temple Mount (where Al Aqsa is located) by Jewish visitors. The Temple Mount is the location of both fallen Jewish Holy Temples, one of the most sacred sites in the Jewish faith.

Israel has also for years cooperated with Qatar in its distribution of monthly cash grants to poverty-stricken Gazans whose livelihoods have been destroyed by their ruling Hamas government, which focuses its funding and development solely on its military’s efforts to annihilate the Jewish State.

Iran

Iran went further, fully endorsing its proxy, Hamas, in its effort to wipe out the Jewish State.

“We congratulate the Palestinian fighters,” Iran crowed in a statement released by adviser Yahya Rahim Safavi.

“We will stand by the Palestinian fighters until the liberation of Palestine and Jerusalem,” the statement said.

Iran has for years generously supported, equipped and trained Hamas and its Gaza-based ally, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, as well as its proxy in Lebanon, Hezbollah, in their efforts to attack Israel.

Iranian state media broadcast video clips of parliament members chanting their support of Hamas, calling “Death to Israel” and “Palestine is victorious, Israel will be destroyed.”