Photo Credit: IDF

The United States is standing firmly behind the State of Israel and its people, President Joe Biden said in a statement released shortly after the start of a war against Israel launched by Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization.

100 Dead, 1,000 Injured, 50 Kidnapped as Hamas Invades Southern Israel

Advertisement





Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Biden Saturday morning shortly after Hamas terrorists invaded Israeli territory and launched thousands of rockets at the Jewish State.

“The United States unequivocally condemns this appalling assault against Israel by Hamas terrorists from Gaza, and I made clear to Prime Minister Netanyahu that we stand ready to offer all appropriate means of support to the Government and people of Israel,” Biden said in a statement posted on the website of the US Embassy in Jerusalem.

“Terrorism is never justified. Israel has a right to defend itself and its people,” Biden said.

“The United States warns against any other party hostile to Israel seeking advantage in this situation. My Administration’s support for Israel’s security is rock solid and unwavering.

“Jill and I are keeping in our prayers all of the families who have been hurt by this violence. We are heartbroken by the lives that have been tragically cut short and hope for a swift recovery for all those who have been wounded.

“My team and I are tracking this situation closely, and I will remain in close touch with Prime Minister Netanyahu,” the president added.

As of 7 pm Saturday evening, more than 40 Israelis had been slaughtered by invading Hamas terrorists, and more than 1,000 others were injured, including many in serious and critical condition.

The terrorists invaded 22 Jewish towns in southern Israel, and as of 7 pm Saturday night, were still at large in four communities, including Kibbutz Be’eri and the city of Sderot, where Hamas had seized control of the local police station.

At least 50 Israelis were kidnapped by the terrorists, and many had been dragged back over the border into Gaza territory. Dozens of others were being held hostage in southern Israeli communities where Israeli fighters were going from house to house to root out the terrorists.