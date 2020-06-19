Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Holocaust memorial fountain in Santa Rosa, Calif., was vandalized earlier in the week.

Fountain dedicated to Holocaust survivors vandalized at Santa Rosa cemetery https://t.co/1X9sF08evC pic.twitter.com/2ho1Vs1U7O — The Press Democrat (@NorthBayNews) June 16, 2020

The fountain at Santa Rosa Memorial Park was “toppled onto the ground in pieces,” reported The Santa Rosa Press Democrat.

The memorial was built in 2016 by Daniel Judd in honor of his parents, Emil and Lillian Judd. His mother, Lillian, was a Holocaust survivor who died at age 92 from complications related to a stroke that year.

Behind the fountain, which can be used as a hand-washing station, is a mosaic and list of 12 Jews who perished in the Holocaust.

Judd told The Santa Rosa Press Democrat that he was worried that the fountain was damaged with ill intentions.

“That’s what led up to the Holocaust and genocides—people hating and getting angry,” he said. “Mom always spoke about forgiveness. It’s sad to see somebody or a group of people would go and tear it down.”

Police are investigating the vandalism as a potential hate crime.