Photo Credit: IDF
Israel Air Force exercise, October 21, 2015.

Syria says Israel attacked several targets in the south of the country overnight Thursday. The Syrian army issued a statement saying a Syrian soldier was killed in the attack and damage had been done to the site.

A Syrian military source said that the Israeli Air Force launched several missiles from the Golan Heights at 12:50 AM Thursday, and Syrian media outlets reported that the country’s air defense systems were activated and intercepted most of the missiles.

Advertisement

Earlier, Syrian media reported that the air defense systems had been activated against hostile targets on the outskirts of the capital Damascus.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleHamas Preparing to Attack Israel from Southern Lebanon
Next articleHouse Approves Ilhan Omar’s Islamophobia Monitor Bill, Despite Concerns of Targeting Israel
David Israel
David writes news at JewishPress.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...