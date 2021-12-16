Photo Credit: IDF

Syria says Israel attacked several targets in the south of the country overnight Thursday. The Syrian army issued a statement saying a Syrian soldier was killed in the attack and damage had been done to the site.

A Syrian military source said that the Israeli Air Force launched several missiles from the Golan Heights at 12:50 AM Thursday, and Syrian media outlets reported that the country’s air defense systems were activated and intercepted most of the missiles.

Advertisement



Earlier, Syrian media reported that the air defense systems had been activated against hostile targets on the outskirts of the capital Damascus.