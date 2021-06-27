Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

Israel’s Ambassador to the United States and the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, notified Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday that he is resigning his post representing Israel to Washington DC.

“It is my opinion that the government’s representative to the United States administration should be appointed by the current government,” Erdan said in a statement.

Advertisement



The ambassador is slated to join with outgoing President Reuven Rivlin this week in his farewell meetings with President Joe Biden, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and various other ambassadors and Jewish leaders. Rivlin arrived in New York City early Sunday morning.

Welcome to America @PresidentRuvi! As Israel’s Ambassador, it’s an honor to receive you on your farewell visit. Tomorrow we meet @POTUS & I have arranged some important meetings with UN Sec. Gen., Ambassadors & Jewish leaders. Together we will to work to strengthen Israel’s ties. pic.twitter.com/O6bgNZGhrf — Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) June 27, 2021

The Likud diplomat is set to retain his post as Israel’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, at least for the present.