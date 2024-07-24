Photo Credit: Amos Ben Gershom / GPO

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is addressing a joint session of the US Congress for the fourth time while serving as prime minister. Netanyahu is the only world leader to have the privilege of addressing the Congress so many times. Join JewishPress.com now in “attending” the prime minister’s address.



Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is joining the boycott of the prime minister’s speech. “Speaker Pelosi will not be attending today’s Joint Meeting of Congress,” her spokesperson Ian Krager said, according to Politico.

About 25 percent of Democratic lawmakers were expected to join the boycott as a protest against Israel’s military operation in Gaza.

