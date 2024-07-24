Photo Credit: Amos Ben Gershom / GPO
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaking at the joint Congress Session in Washington DC, in 2015.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is addressing a joint session of the US Congress for the fourth time while serving as prime minister. Netanyahu is the only world leader to have the privilege of addressing the Congress so many times. Join JewishPress.com now in “attending” the prime minister’s address.

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is joining the boycott of the prime minister’s speech. “Speaker Pelosi will not be attending today’s Joint Meeting of Congress,” her spokesperson Ian Krager said, according to Politico.

Advertisement


About 25 percent of Democratic lawmakers were expected to join the boycott as a protest against Israel’s military operation in Gaza.

Share this article on WhatsApp:
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleWhere Am I: Gates
Next articleNetanyahu Memorializes US Senator Joe Lieberman: ‘I Miss Him Terribly’
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR