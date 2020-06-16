Photo Credit: Pixabay

A massive coast-to-coast wireless outage struck wireless users in the United States on Monday, affecting hundreds of thousands of Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint and AT&T customers in parts of the country.

All reported issues with calls dropped, lack of service with incoming and outgoing calls and/or with texting and social media browsing.

Outages were reported in New York, Florida, Texas, Georgia and California, among other states.

Down Detector, a website that tracks outages, received hundreds of complaints from wireless users about connection issues.

As of 8 am Tuesday, nearly 1,500 customers were still reporting problems with T-Mobile nationwide, most of them with cellular service. Verizon had resolved most of its problems by 7 am Tuesday; Sprint resolved most of its problems by 4 am; and AT&T had most of its problems resolved by 5:30 am.

But none of the companies explained the cause of the outages.

Numerous cyber geeks and some fairly mainstream techies had no problem tweeting their claims that a DDoSAttack was responsible for the service disruption, posting graphic evidence of the ongoing attack. It was not clear where the attack originated, however, other than a general direction.

USA telecommunication companies appear to be under a large #DDoSAttack. Companies that appear to be affected are:

– Sprint

– T Mobile

– Verizon

– AT&T

– US Cellular

– Consumer Cellular

– Metro PCS

And many more.

There has been no official comment yet from the U.S. Cyber Authority.