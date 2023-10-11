Photo Credit: Israel Prime Minister's Office / YouTube screenshot

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked US President Joe Biden on Tuesday in his third such conversation since Saturday for his strong support of the Jewish State, and that of his administration.

The president reiterated during the call that the United States stands by Israel and fully supports its right to defend itself. The prime minister thanked the president for his unequivocal support and made it clear that a powerful and prolonged campaign – which Israel will win – will be necessary, Netanyahu’s office said.

“Mr. President, Joe, I want to thank you for you continued and unequivocal support and the work of your entire administration to support us. The Israeli people were deeply moved by the emotion that Admiral Kirby showed in his interview yesterday. It was deeply moving, and it represented the depth of commitment that you have, your administration have and the American people have for Israel,” Netanyahu said.

“Joe, I want to give you a clear picture of the difficult situation we face: We were struck Saturday by an attack whose savagery we have not seen since the Holocaust. We’ve had hundreds massacred, families wiped out in their beds in their homes, women brutally raped and murdered, over 100 kidnapped, including children,” the prime minister said.

“And since we last spoke, the extent of this evil, it’s only gotten worse. They took dozens of children, bound them up, burned them and executed them. They beheaded soldiers. They mowed down these youngsters who came to a nature festival and just put five jeeps around a depression in the soil, and like Babi Yar, they mowed them down, making sure that they killed everybody.

“We’ve never seen such savagery in the history of the State. They’re even worse than ISIS and we need to treat them as such,” Netanyahu added.