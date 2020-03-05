Photo Credit: Nati Shohat / Flash 90

A female New Yorker who traveled in Israel from February 23-27, much of that time in Jerusalem, was diagnosed on Wednesday with the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced.

The woman, who is in her fifties, has no symptoms and who was in “close contact” with one of the people in New York City who also was diagnosed with the virus. That person was admitted to the hospital earlier this week; his son has also been diagnosed with the virus.

In addition, a 52-year-old Manhattan attorney is currently in critical but stable condition at a New York City hospital after having contracted the virus during his travels to Miami. The attorney’s wife, son, daughter and a neighbor have also tested positive.

Following are the locations provided by the Health Ministry, which asks that anyone who was in those areas to immediate enter a self-quarantine at home.

Sat Feb. 22, 5:10 pm –

Arrival in Israel, EL AL Flight LY8 from New York

Sun Feb 23, 9:30 am – 11:30 pm –

Dinner, Café Rimon in Mamila, Jerusalem

Shopping at ZARA clothing store

Mon Feb 24, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm –

Lunch, Café Rimon in City Center, Jerusalem

Bus ride on Egged Bus 74 from King George St. to Derech Hebron

5:00 pm – 7:00 pm –

Shopping at Osher Ad in Talpiot, Hadar Mall

Tues Feb 25, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Browsing at First Station, Jerusalem

Ate at The Kitchen Station restaurant

Wed, Feb 26, 9:00 am – 10:00 am

Visited Bank Mizrahi – Tefahot, Jerusalem

11:30 am – 2:00 pm

Shopping in Talpiot Hadar Mall

(Fox Home, Osher Ad, Tzomet Sefarim)

Thurs Feb 27, 10 am –

Traveled on Egged Bus 74 Derech Hebron – Talpiot

11:00 am – 1:00 pm –

Lunch at Caffit on Emek Refaim, Jerusalem

7:30 pm –

Traveled on Egged Bus 74 Derech Hebron – Central Bus Station

8:30 pm –

High-Speed Train from Jerusalem to Ben Gurion International Airport

Fri Feb 28, 1:05 am –

Departed Israel on EL AL Flight LY27

Again, the Health Ministry asks that anyone who was in those areas to immediate enter a self-quarantine at home and report their entry on the ministry’s web site.