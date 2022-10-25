Photo Credit: Shomrim Flatbush
Jews attacked in Midwood, Brooklyn. May 2022

A gang of five antisemitic teenage boys attacked three teenage yeshiva students Monday evening in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Midwood.

Advertisement

The attackers yelled “Free Palestine,” punched the boy in the face and hurled eggs at him before fleeing the scene.

The attack took place at the corner of Avenue M and East 18th Street, just a block from the spot where a group of antisemites used their fists to make their point in a similar attack five months ago.

It was the third antisemitic attack in Brooklyn since last Friday.

On Sunday a Jewish person walking with children was attacked in Williamsburg, and a Jewish man was attacked Friday in Crown Heights.

The Flatbush Shomrim civil patrol responded to the attack along with NYPD officers.

“Aside from the obvious questions (like, how does pummeling someone with eggs in Brooklyn ‘free’ anything), this hate crime is just one more in the continuous rolling pogrom that identifies New York City,” wrote New York City Council Member Kalman Yeger.

“While I appreciate that NYPD Hate Crimes and NYPD 70 Pct are taking this seriously, the environment in which this incident happens is one where criminals know there are no consequences for crime in New York,” Yeger said, “particularly hate crimes, and particularly against Jews.”

NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is leading the investigation.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleNew York Based Hedge Fund Opens Tel Aviv Office
Next articleAmazon Web Services Division Freezes Hiring As Recession Looms
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...