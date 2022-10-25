Photo Credit: Shomrim Flatbush

A gang of five antisemitic teenage boys attacked three teenage yeshiva students Monday evening in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Midwood.

Three students standing outside their Yeshivah on Avenue L & East 18th Street, were pelted by eggs. The perpetrators screamed “Free Palestine" and forced the students to say it as well. @FCSPshmira, the @NYPD70Pct and @NYPDHateCrimes are investigating this incident. pic.twitter.com/xzT0VMPzww — Flatbush News & Updates (@FlatbushUpdates) October 24, 2022

The attackers yelled “Free Palestine,” punched the boy in the face and hurled eggs at him before fleeing the scene.

The attack took place at the corner of Avenue M and East 18th Street, just a block from the spot where a group of antisemites used their fists to make their point in a similar attack five months ago.

It was the third antisemitic attack in Brooklyn since last Friday.

On Sunday a Jewish person walking with children was attacked in Williamsburg, and a Jewish man was attacked Friday in Crown Heights.

The Flatbush Shomrim civil patrol responded to the attack along with NYPD officers.

“Aside from the obvious questions (like, how does pummeling someone with eggs in Brooklyn ‘free’ anything), this hate crime is just one more in the continuous rolling pogrom that identifies New York City,” wrote New York City Council Member Kalman Yeger.

“While I appreciate that NYPD Hate Crimes and NYPD 70 Pct are taking this seriously, the environment in which this incident happens is one where criminals know there are no consequences for crime in New York,” Yeger said, “particularly hate crimes, and particularly against Jews.”

NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is leading the investigation.