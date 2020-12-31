Photo Credit: NYC Office of the Mayor via YouTube screenshot

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday “the most important New Year’s resolution” he could offer city residents during his daily coronavirus news briefing: that the city aims to vaccinate one million residents against COVID-19 by the end of January 2021.

“Our goal is to get upwards of 250 locations citywide,” de Blasio said, adding that the city will administer the vaccine at smaller health centers and clinics. “This is going to be a massive effort.

“It’s going to take tremendous urgency and focus, and we will need help from the federal government, we will need help from the state government, we will need help from the vaccine manufacturers.

“But we’re making clear to the whole world: we can achieve a million vaccinations in January. We get that help, we’ll make it happen.”

So far, only about 348,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine have been sent to the city. Around 88,000 residents have received their first jab, according to data from the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, which also shows that fewer than 5,000 people a day are receiving vaccines.

Folks, do the math. At that rate, it seems very unlikely the Mayor will meet the goal of vaccinating one million New Yorkers by the end of January — unless all his dreams come true.