NY Mayor Eric Adams appointed his long-time friend and staffer Joel Eisdorfer as his senior advisor, Hamodia reported on Sunday. Eisdorfer is the first Hassidic Jew in the mayor’s senior staff.

Eisdorfer began working for Adams during his days in the State Senate and continued working for him after he was elected Brooklyn Borough President.

In 2021, The Daily News accused Eisdorfer of a conflict of interest: In 2016, Eisdorfer’s firm allegedly represented Riverside Developers USA Inc., which had a South Williamsburg rezoning under review by Borough President Adams as part of the city’s land-use review process. In January 2017, Adams signed off on the rezoning, which allowed for two new buildings with 296 apartments. According to The Daily News, Eisdorfer was also lobbying for New York Capital Group LLC while working for Adams in Borough Hall.

But all that is behind us, and the appointment of Eisdorfer, a Boro Park resident and former board member on the Boro Park Jewish Community Council, was hailed by Jewish officials all over the city.

Assembly Member Simcha Eichenstein tweeted: “Joel Eisdorfer is an exceptional choice for the position of senior advisor to NYC Mayor. I look forward to working with him on behalf of all New Yorkers. Great choice!”

Councilman Kalman Yeger tweeted: “So proud that Mayor Adams chose our neighbor for this important position! Joel Eisdorfer is an incredibly well-versed veteran of public service and ready to hit the ground running. Expect great things!”

AIPAC’s Jason Koppel tweeted: Mazel Tov to Joel Eisdorfer on your well-deserved appointment as senior advisor to NYC Mayor. May you continue doing great things for the community!”

And Councilwoman Inna Vernikov (from the beating incident of two Jewish kids with an IDF hoodie) tweeted: Mazel tov Joel Eisdorfer on this appointment as senior advisor to NYC Mayor! A great choice. I’m looking forward to working with you!”

Hamodia quoted Rabbi Moshe Dovid Niederman of the United Jewish Organizations of Williamsburg and North Brooklyn (UJO), who said that with Eisdorfer “in such a high position, we know that the real needs of the Orthodox Jewish community and the entire city will be very well represented.”

Hamodia noted that Eisdorfer is the third Orthodox Jew appointed to the Adams administration’s senior staff, but only the first one to keep Rabeinu Tam’s time on Motzai Shabbat. The others are deputy chief of staff Menashe Shapiro and commissioner of the mayor’s Community Affairs Unit Fred Kreizman.