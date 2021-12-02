Photo Credit: Chabad of Ghana

New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams lit the Hanukkah menorah Wednesday evening with Chabad of Ghana’s Rabbi Noach Majeski and the Ghana Jewish community at a holiday celebration in Accra.

Adams traveled to the African nation on Monday night for an eight-day visit described by his spokesperson as a “spiritual journey to pray.”

Advertisement



The mayor-elect is fully vaccinated and has had a booster shot.

New York City health officials issued a new mask advisory on Monday, urging all residents — regardless of vaccination status — to wear a mask in all public indoor settings.

The move coincides with the confirmation of the first known case of the COVID-19 variant, Omicron, in the United States.

Omicron, identified by scientists in South Africa last month, has around 30 mutations that health officials say could enable the variant to evade current COVID-19 vaccines.