Photo Credit: Chabad of Ghana
New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams joined Chabad of Ghana, Rabbi Noach Majaski, and the Ghana Jewish community for a Menorah lighting, and Chanukah celebration tonight in Accra.

New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams lit the Hanukkah menorah Wednesday evening with Chabad of Ghana’s Rabbi Noach Majeski and the Ghana Jewish community at a holiday celebration in Accra.

Adams traveled to the African nation on Monday night for an eight-day visit described by his spokesperson as a “spiritual journey to pray.”

Advertisement

The mayor-elect is fully vaccinated and has had a booster shot.

New York City health officials issued a new mask advisory on Monday, urging all residents — regardless of vaccination status — to wear a mask in all public indoor settings.

The move coincides with the confirmation of the first known case of the COVID-19 variant, Omicron, in the United States.

Omicron, identified by scientists in South Africa last month, has around 30 mutations that health officials say could enable the variant to evade current COVID-19 vaccines.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleOn Anniversary of UN Partition Vote, Latin American Support for Israel Celebrated
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...