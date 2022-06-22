Photo Credit: COLLive.com

Community leaders, government officials and community members joined the grand opening event for the ODA Primary Health Care Network branch in Crown Heights on Tuesday evening, COLLive.com reported.

The large, gleaming new medical center at 779 East New York Avenue in Crown Heights boasts 30 examination rooms, state-of-the-art medical equipment and a large, comfortable waiting room. Directors said the center will be open in some capacity 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to provide care to all members of the community.

Advertisement



During a tour of the facility, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez was most impressed by the range of the specialized care they will be providing such as cardiology, podiatry, and more.

The new ODA center in Crown Heights merged with the offices of Dr. Eli Rosen, a medical practice serving the Crown Heights community for decades.

“The new center is an outgrowth of the decades of the incredible health care in the Crown Heights community,” Dr. Rosen told COLlive.com. “Crown Heights has had dedicated medical doctors for years, people embedded in the community, such as Dr. Feldman, who gave his being for this community, people that work day and night.”

Dr. Rosen and all the staff of both the pediatric practice and Crown Medical (adult practice) will be working in the medical center full time, actively involved in the large-scale operation and fully involved in patient care.

Dr. Rosen notes that Crown Heights residents have been calling for expanded medical services in the neighborhood for a long time.

“We are looking forward to expanded access for all, with increased services, including, over time different specialty services such as mental health providers and various sub-specialties here in Crown Heights,” he said.

ODA offers an array of health services from regular checkups to specialized diagnoses and treatments. They employ pediatricians, cardiologists, physical therapists, social workers, dentists and a wide variety of additional specialists. The staff works hard to ensure short waiting times and flexible scheduling for the whole family, all year round.

ODA Primary Health Care Network, founded by Rabbi Zvi Kestenbaum, has been dedicated to improving the health of the community for over 40 years. They have 5 facilities throughout Williamsburg and 2 summer locations in the Catskills – providing a full spectrum of health care services that are easily accessible.

ODA offers evidence-based, comprehensive primary care services as well as a full range of specialty, dental and behavioral health care services from five easy-to-access community health center locations in Brooklyn and two seasonal locations in the Catskills.

Services are available 7 days a week, 365 days a year, with on-call availability 24 hours a day.

Recognized by the National Committee for Quality Assurance as a Level 3 Patient-Centered Medical Home, primary care is coordinated closely with other clinicians to provide for patient needs, resulting in more personalized, effective and efficient care. As a not-for-profit, Federally Qualified Health Center, ODA services are available to all, regardless of ability to pay.

In attendance at the event were NYC Comptroller Brad Lander, Pinchus Hikind from the Office of NYC Comptroller Lander, NYC Councilmember Darlene Mealy, NYS Assemblymember Brian Cunningham, NYS Assemblymember Simcha Eichenstein, NYC Councilmember Kalman Yeger, NYS Senator Simcha Felder, Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez, Eli Slavin from the Office of Representative Yvette Clark, Yaacov Behrman of Crown Heights Community Board 9, Eli Cohen of the CHJCC, Jacob Eisdorfer from the office of Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, Lorean Valentin from the Office of New York City Council Speaker Adams, Pesach Ossina from Office of New York City Council Speaker Adams, Rabbi Joel Friedman, Law Enforcement Chaplain, NYPD, Joseph Deutch – CEO of ODA Primary Health Care and Louis Kestenbaum – Chairman of the Board of ODA Primary Health Care.

The event was coordinated by The Friedlander Group.

This report appeared first on the COLLive.com website.