The black man who was captured on a surveillance video and is the prime suspect in several acts of vandalism and criminal mischief against four synagogues as well as cars in Riverdale, the Bronx, has struck again, according to the NYPD.

The serial window breaker around 1 AM Monday attacked the Riverdale Jewish Center, throwing rocks at the windows, causing damage of more than $250, an NYPD spokesperson reported, adding: “We were able to determine it’s the same guy based on video evidence.”

The rampage, under investigation by the police hate crime taskforce, began in Riverdale and Fieldston last Thursday and continued through Saturday in the NYPD 50th precinct.

The first incident took place outside Young Israel of Riverdale, at 4502 Hudson Parkway in Fieldston, where the suspect threw rocks at several windows and broke them, then ran away.

The second incident was outside Adath Israel of Riverdale, a Conservative Synagogue at 475 West 250th Street in Fieldston. The same man threw rocks at several windows and ran away after they had been broken.

The third incident took place outside Chabad of Riverdale and the Riverdale Jewish Youth Library, at 535 West 246th Street in Riverdale. The same man broke several windows and ran away.

The fourth incident took place outside the Riverdale Jewish Center, at 3700 Independence Avenue in Riverdale. Once again, the man threw rocks at several windows, they broke, he ran away.

Finally, the same man arrived at 541 West 239th Street in Riverdale and broke the windows of three parked vehicles, and ran away.

The NYPD issued a statement saying: “The investigations are active and ongoing by the 50th Precinct Detective Squad and the Hate Crime Task Force.”