A survey conducted by Mano Geva, CEO of the Midgam Research Institute, among 500 Likud members, shows a trend that may drop some of Likud Chairman Benjamin Netanyahu’s opponents over the past year and a half in the next party primaries, Israel Hayom reported on Tuesday.

The most glaring demotion befalls Defense Minister Yoav Gallant who would drop from fourth to 23rd on the Likud’s election slate if the primaries were held today.

Economy Minister Nir Barkat would drop from 8th to 16th place. Also demoted: Yuli Edelstein, Miri Regev, David Amsalem, David Biton, and Idit Silman.

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana would take first place, after Netanyahu. Former Israel Hayom chief editor Boaz Bismuth would rise from 27th to third place. UN Envoy Gilad Erdan and former Shin Bet Chief Avi Dichter would also make the top five.

Tali Gottlieb, possibly the loudest MK in the 25thKnesset, is loved by the Likud members who raised her from 25th to 14th place.

Moshe Sa’ada, who recently attacked Netanyahu over the draft bill, also rises sharply, from 28th to 13th.

When asked who is their choice for PM, Likud members voted – surprise, surprise – 68% for Netanyahu. Former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen was ranked second with 9%.

The primaries are held among nearly 150,000 Likud members who each choose 12 names for the party’s Knesset slate and one name for party chairmanship.

The survey’s results show that 47% of Likud members define themselves as traditional, 33% as secular, 17% as religious, and 1% as Haredim.

It should be noted that the mainstream media polls predict a serious defeat for Likud, with a drop from its current 30 seats. Also, Likud Chairman Netanyahu has broad privileges in rearranging his Knesset slate to favor or punish candidates.

