The Chassidim 110 – Chabad Shul in Pomona, NY, located at 34 Northridge Road, burned completely in a devastating early morning fire on Wednesday.

Three Sifrei Torah (Torah scrolls) were tragically confirmed destroyed in the blaze, it was later discovered.

Neighbors captured the flames on video a little before 6 am. The fire quickly spread and engulfed much of the building.

Miraculously no injuries were reported.



Residents were also devastated by the loss of other holy articles, such as Tefillin, seforim (sacred texts) and more.

The cause of the fire is not yet clear.

