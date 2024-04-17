Photo Credit: courtesy, COLlive.com
The Chassidim 110 – Chabad Shul in Pomona, NY, located at 34 Northridge Road, burned completely on April 17, 2024, in an early morning blaze.

The Chassidim 110 – Chabad Shul in Pomona, NY, located at 34 Northridge Road, burned completely in a devastating early morning fire on Wednesday.

Three Sifrei Torah (Torah scrolls) were tragically confirmed destroyed in the blaze, it was later discovered.

Advertisement


Neighbors captured the flames on video a little before 6 am. The fire quickly spread and engulfed much of the building.

Miraculously no injuries were reported.

Chassidim 100 Chabad synagogue in Pomona, Rockland County, in all its beauty before the fire.

Residents were also devastated by the loss of other holy articles, such as Tefillin, seforim (sacred texts) and more.

The cause of the fire is not yet clear.

Hana Levi Julian contributed to this report, which first appeared on the COLlive.com website.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleClose Encounters With Rav Elyashiv, zt”l
Next article‘Tis The Season To Vote And Donate Jewish
COLlive.com
www.COLlive.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR