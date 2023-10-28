Photo Credit: Wikimedia / r HRVdriveblue4449
Grand Central Station on Dec. 21, 2022

Thousands of anti-Israel protesters from the anti-Zionist Jewish Voices for Peace (JVP) organization succeeded in forcing police to shut down Grand Central Station during the Friday evening rush hour.

The protesters entered the iconic train station wearing black tee shirts that said, “Jews say cease fire now.” They chanted “No more weapons. No more war. Ceasefire is what we’re fighting for.”

Some of the protesters climbed the ticket counters in the vast hall to hang large banners that read “Palestinians should be FREE” and “Never again for anyone.”

At the top of the terminal’s marble staircases, the group raised more banners, chanting, “Mourn for the dead and fight like hell for the living.”

The New York Police Department said at least 200 protesters were arrested.

Train service was halted at about 7:30 pm and the MTA directed Metro North customers to take the subway to the Harlem-125th Street station in order to catch a train heading north, the New York Post reported.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

