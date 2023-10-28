Photo Credit: Wikimedia / r HRVdriveblue4449

Thousands of anti-Israel protesters from the anti-Zionist Jewish Voices for Peace (JVP) organization succeeded in forcing police to shut down Grand Central Station during the Friday evening rush hour.

Thousands gathered to shut down New York’s Grand Central Station and demand that Israel stop its war against Hamas following the terrorist attacks and kidnappings. pic.twitter.com/JQsyNk6yDE — Andy Ngô ?️‍? (@MrAndyNgo) October 27, 2023

Advertisement





The protesters entered the iconic train station wearing black tee shirts that said, “Jews say cease fire now.” They chanted “No more weapons. No more war. Ceasefire is what we’re fighting for.”

Some of the protesters climbed the ticket counters in the vast hall to hang large banners that read “Palestinians should be FREE” and “Never again for anyone.”

At the top of the terminal’s marble staircases, the group raised more banners, chanting, “Mourn for the dead and fight like hell for the living.”

A very long line of Jews in cuffs going into a very long line of NYPD commandeered buses after taking over Grand Central Station for Gaza #CeasefireNOW @jvplive @IfNotNowOrg @JFREJNYC pic.twitter.com/XyUg8j6EXX — Rafael Shimunov (@rafaelshimunov) October 28, 2023

The New York Police Department said at least 200 protesters were arrested.

Train service was halted at about 7:30 pm and the MTA directed Metro North customers to take the subway to the Harlem-125th Street station in order to catch a train heading north, the New York Post reported.