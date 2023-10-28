Photo Credit: Avi Ohayon/GPO

Israel denounced a proposal by Elon Musk to provide internet connectivity to aid organizations in Gaza saying Hamas would take advantage on Saturday.

With electricity and internet connectivity nearly non-existent, Musk said on X, formerly Twitter, “Starlink will support connectivity to internationally recognized aid organizations in Gaza.”

Starlink is a constellation of satellites providing internet connectivity in more than 60 countries, in areas with limited telecommunications infrastructure. StarLink is operated by Musk’s California-based SpaceX spacecraft manufacturer and launch service provider.

Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi criticized the idea on X.

“Israel will use all means at its disposal to fight this. HAMAS will use it for terrorist activities. There is no doubt about it, we know it, and musk knows it. HAMAS is ISIS,” Karhi wrote, adding, “Perhaps Musk would be willing to condition it with the release of our abducted babies, sons, daughters, elderly people. All of them! By then, my office will cut any ties with starlink.”

