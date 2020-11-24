Photo Credit: US Congress / public domain

Pro-BDS Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib’s latest antisemitic dog whistle, this time at Joe Biden’s Jewish appointee for Secretary of State Anthony “Tony” Blinken, has raised hackles on social media.

So long as he doesn’t suppress my First Amendment right to speak out against Netanyahu’s racist and inhumane policies. The Palestinian people deserve equality and justice. https://t.co/SLhT3yYc4i — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) November 23, 2020

Tlaib claims to be worried that the incoming US Secretary of State will somehow suppress her First Amendment rights to verbally criticize Netanyahu and the Israeli government, and her support for the anti-Semitic BDS movement against Israel.

Putting aside that Tlaib needs both a civics and civility lesson, the primary connection in making that statement to Tony Blinken is that he is Jewish, and Tlaib is once again pulling out the dual loyalty accusation card – which is an ironic double-standard considering her own obsession with “Palestine”.

In response to the angry public reaction to the dog whistle, Tlaib clarified that she is worried that Blinken will suppress her rights to attack Israel, because of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo statements against BDS.

Pompeo recently called BDS a cancer, and announced that the administration won’t support foreign aid to organizations that boycott Israel or support BDS. But nowhere did Mike Pompeo attempt to suppress Tlaib’s or anyone’s First Amendment rights.

Sec. Pompeo has moved to suppress BDS, a peaceful protest movement protected by the 1st Amendment. I hope that Mr. Blinken and President-Elect Biden’s Administration will change course from Trump’s State Department & not target or suppress support of Palestinian human rights. https://t.co/b4fEZARguR — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) November 23, 2020

The Twitterverse was quick to pick up and react to Tlaib’s latest anti-Semitic comment.

Dov Hikind said Tlaib isn’t trying to protect her rights, but her Jew-hatred.

Biden names a Jew to his cabinet What’s Rashida’s response?! “Welp, as long as that Judische pick doesn’t stop me from focusing my hatred on one country, Israel, then he’s a good Jew!” It’s not your 1A right you’re trying to protect but your vile Jew-hatred! That’s ALL yours! https://t.co/JegzY5ZCtm — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) November 23, 2020

In her case, the Arabic word “yahoodi” is more appropriate. — ? (((Shalom•שלום•سلام)))?? ?????? (@CaliCh33sehead) November 24, 2020

Mike Harris points out what he believes Tlaib really means by “justice”.

And as long as your interpretation of “justice” for the Palestinians requires the elimination of Jewish statehood, then it’s not Blinken or Biden standing in the way of peace. Rather, it’s the Palestinian leadership and its enablers in the West. — Mike Harris (@DrMikeH49) November 23, 2020

Hen Mazzig pointed out the large elephant in the room.

If a Jewish American politician tweeted this, they would be immediately accused of being more loyal to Israel than the people they represent…by Rashida Tlaib. https://t.co/isKoNIyrkr — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) November 23, 2020

International human rights lawyer Arsen Ostrovsky left his own understated response:

You are just obsessed with Israel and BDS. Why don’t you focus a little more on your district, than engaging in mild Antisemitism and bigotry. pic.twitter.com/zDDlzAUELJ — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) November 23, 2020

Tlaib has a history of accusing Americans of dual loyalty.

In January 2019, she accused American senators who voted against the anti-Semitic BDS movement that “They forgot which country they represent.”

They forgot what country they represent. This is the U.S. where boycotting is a right & part of our historical fight for freedom & equality. Maybe a refresher on our U.S. Constitution is in order, then get back to opening up our government instead of taking our rights away. https://t.co/KkmqjR58ZM — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) January 7, 2019

At the time, even the ADL “encouraged her to publicly clarify her intent.”

Tlaib has claimed in the past that she is not anti-Semitic, just misunderstood.

Tlaib has repeatedly retweeted blood libels against Israel, including a false accusation that Israeli executed a child.

Tlaib criticized Israel’s security wall that blocks “Palestinian” terrorism.

Tlaib will be part of a panel discussion in December where the panelist, all proponents of BDS, will attempt to decouple BDS, anti-Zionism and anti-Semitism, so that they can be rabidly anti-Israel, but claim they aren’t anti-Semitic.