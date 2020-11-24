Photo Credit: US Congress / public domain
US Rep. Rashida Tlaib

Pro-BDS Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib’s latest antisemitic dog whistle, this time at Joe Biden’s Jewish appointee for Secretary of State Anthony “Tony” Blinken, has raised hackles on social media.

Tlaib claims to be worried that the incoming US Secretary of State will somehow suppress her First Amendment rights to verbally criticize Netanyahu and the Israeli government, and her support for the anti-Semitic BDS movement against Israel.

Putting aside that Tlaib needs both a civics and civility lesson, the primary connection in making that statement to Tony Blinken is that he is Jewish, and Tlaib is once again pulling out the dual loyalty accusation card – which is an ironic double-standard considering her own obsession with “Palestine”.

In response to the angry public reaction to the dog whistle, Tlaib clarified that she is worried that Blinken will suppress her rights to attack Israel, because of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo statements against BDS.

Pompeo recently called BDS a cancer, and announced that the administration won’t support foreign aid to organizations that boycott Israel or support BDS. But nowhere did Mike Pompeo attempt to suppress Tlaib’s or anyone’s First Amendment rights.

 

The Twitterverse was quick to pick up and react to Tlaib’s latest anti-Semitic comment.

Dov Hikind said Tlaib isn’t trying to protect her rights, but her Jew-hatred.

Mike Harris points out what he believes Tlaib really means by “justice”.

Hen Mazzig pointed out the large elephant in the room.

International human rights lawyer Arsen Ostrovsky left his own understated response:

Tlaib has a history of accusing Americans of dual loyalty.

In January 2019, she accused American senators who voted against the anti-Semitic BDS movement that “They forgot which country they represent.”

At the time, even the ADL “encouraged her to publicly clarify her intent.”

Tlaib has claimed in the past that she is not anti-Semitic, just misunderstood.

Tlaib has repeatedly retweeted blood libels against Israel, including a false accusation that Israeli executed a child.

Tlaib criticized Israel’s security wall that blocks “Palestinian” terrorism.

Tlaib will be part of a panel discussion in December where the panelist, all proponents of BDS, will attempt to decouple BDS, anti-Zionism and anti-Semitism, so that they can be rabidly anti-Israel, but claim they aren’t anti-Semitic.

