Senate Majority Leader-elect John Thune on Tuesday criticized what he described as Democrats’ difficulties in supporting Israel and added that “reinforcements are on the way” as Republicans prepare to reclaim the majority in the chamber on Jan. 3.

To our allies in Israel, and to the Jewish people around the world, my message to you is this: Reinforcements are on the way. In six weeks, Republicans will reclaim the Senate majority, and we will make clear that the United States Congress stands squarely in Israel’s corner. pic.twitter.com/4SaWDmWOMY — Senator John Thune (@SenJohnThune) November 19, 2024

“To our allies in Israel and to the Jewish people around the world, my message to you is this: Reinforcements are on the way. Senate Republicans reclaim the majority in six weeks. And when we do, we will make clear that the United States Congress stands squarely in Israel’s corner and we will help the Trump-Vance administration defend Israel and promote peace in the region,” he said at a Senate Republican leadership press conference.

Thune called on the incumbent Democratic majority leader, Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, to launch legislation to punish the International Criminal Court for going after Israel.

If Schumer fails to comply, the Republican-majority Senate will introduce such legislation next year and make this and similar bills “a top priority,” Thune said.

ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan has asked the court to issue arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and three Hamas leaders for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.

“That is outrageous and it is unlawful. The ICC rogue actions are a threat to our ally Israel and left unchecked could pose a threat to America in the future,” said Thune (R-S.D.)

“I’m calling on Leader Schumer to bring a bill to the floor sanctioning the ICC, which the House has already passed on a bipartisan basis. If he refuses to act, our Senate Republican majority next year will. We will stand with Israel and make this and other supportive legislation a top priority in the next Congress,” he added.

Under President Joe Biden, “Democrats have struggled to support our ally Israel and this has literally fractured the Democrat party,” Thune observed. He noted that Sen. Bernie Sanders is expected to “offer a resolution denying lethal aid to Israel. The refusal to have our allies’ back and the hesitation to call out antisemitism in our own country has consequences,” said Thune.

It “enables bad behavior and bad actors around the world and it encourages others to abandon Israel in their time of need,” he added, citing the ICC move on Israelis.

Sanders is an independent from Vermont who caucuses with Democrats. He has announced plans to introduce bills to block arms shipments to Israel.

