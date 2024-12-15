Photo Credit: Yoav Dudkevitch/TPS

The House of Representatives voted 281 to 140 last week to pass the 1,800-page National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2024, a funding bill that includes important pro-Israel provisions.

The $895 billion defense bill authorizes the Pentagon to spend money on critical programs, including $500 million for US-Israel missile defense programs, including the Iron Dome, David’s Sling and Arrow aerial defense systems.

Other key pro-Israel provisions include:

• Increases and expands authorization of the US-Israel anti-tunneling cooperative program to $80 million per year (a $30 million increase over FY24).

• Authorizes $47.5 million for new US-Israel cooperation on emerging defense technologies including directed energy, AI, cybersecurity, robotics, and quantum.

• Requires the Department of Defense (DoD) and CENTCOM to assess and improve cooperation on space and satellite security capabilities with Israel and other Middle East security partners – the STARS Act.

• Requires DoD to consider the feasibility and advisability of including Israel in the National Technology and Industrial Base (NTIB).

• Requires the Secretary of Defense and the Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency to provide the Government of Israel defense intelligence, advice, and support to the extent practicable, and consistent with United States objectives, to support Israel’s pursuit of the lasting defeat of Hamas, and to assist Israel in either capturing or killing senior Hamas officials.

• Establishes a new education and training program known as the “United States and Israel Trauma and Amputee Rehabilitation Education and Training Program.”

• Requires US Central Command to conduct annual counter-tunneling exercises with Israel.

Overall, the bill includes more than $627 million in authorizations for critical US-Israel programs.

“In adopting these important provisions, we appreciate the leadership of Senators Charles Schumer (D-NY), Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Jack Reed (D-RI), Roger Wicker (R-MS), and Representatives Mike Johnson (R-LA), Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), Steve Scalise (R-LA), Mike Rogers (R-AL) and Adam Smith (D-WA),” the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) said in a statement.

“AIPAC urges the Senate to quickly adopt the NDAA.”

The Senate is expected to vote on the bill this week.

