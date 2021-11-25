Photo Credit: U.S. Air Force Photo/Alex R. Loyd

Israel and the United States are likely dividing up responsibility for attacking targets related to the Iranian-led Shi’ite radical axis in Syria, a new report from an Israeli research center said on Wednesday.

The report, by the Alma Center, stated, “In every sector, the purpose of the attacks is different.” It added that the “quiet” sector – the “American sector” is geographically defined within “eastern Syria and includes al-Bukamal, al Mayadin, and Deir ez-Zor,” and that the “main objective of the attacks in this sector is meant to disrupt the entrenchment of Iranian-linked forces near the land corridor route.”

The “noisy” sector – “The Israeli sector” is geographically defined within the central, northern, and western parts of Syria, focusing on the Damascus area, the Palmyra area – Homs, and the Latakia-Tartus region. Attacks within this sector are the responsibility of Israel.

“The main objective of the attacks in this area is to strike special weapons and prevent them from being transferred to Hezbollah in Lebanon (precision missiles, Iranian surface-to-air missile systems, air defense systems, UAVs, cruise missiles, etc.),” said the report.

“In the last three months (September to November 2021), we were able to monitor at least ten ‘silent’ airstrikes carried out against targets of the radical Shiite axis in the al-Bukamal area of eastern Syria. The al-Bukamal region is a strategic area within the land corridor of the radical Shiite axis headed by Iran. As a result, Iran’s military and civilian hold on the region is absolute,” it added.

These “quiet” airstrikes targeted vehicles, surface-to-surface missiles, headquarters, weapons depots, and military positions used by the radical Shi’ite axis, according to Alma.

“These airstrikes join the ‘noisier’ airstrikes carried out against the radical Shiite axis targets in the Damascus, Palmyra, Homs, Latakia, and the Tartus areas. According to reports, these attacks are attributed to Israel.