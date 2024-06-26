Photo Credit: Amos Ben-Gershom / GPO

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Wednesday with US Senator John Fetterman in Jerusalem to thank him for his solid support of the Jewish State despite repeated provocations from pro-Hamas haters.



Also participating in the meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) were Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, National Security Council Director Tzachi Hanegbi, the prime minister’s foreign policy adviser and US Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew.

“We’ve been through dark times in these months of anguish war. During that time, I can say that Israel has had no better friend than Senator John Fetterman,” Netanyahu said in brief remarks to the press.

“I want to thank you for your courageous statements that show moral clarity and moral courage, and you just say it the way it is,” Netanyahu said.

“We appreciate this friendship at all times, but especially at these times. So welcome, friend.”

Netanyahu is a tall man at six feet three inches, but the soft-spoken Fetterman – who is six feet eight inches tall — towered beside him as they faced reporters.

“We stand with Israel through this,” the senator said quietly.

“I’m so sorry for what’s been done to this nation, but I’m just honored to be here today,” he added.

The Pennsylvania Democrat has become especially well-known for his pro-Israel stance after having been filmed standing up to pro-Hamas demonstrators while waving an Israeli flag as he walked through a yelling mob.



It wasn’t the first time. Fetterman draped himself in an Israeli flag as he joined some 300,000 pro-Israeli demonstrators in a March for Israel Rally on the National Mall in Washington DC last November.

