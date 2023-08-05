Photo Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense Spokesperson’s Office

A senior US defense delegation left Israel on Friday after a previously unannounced four-day visit led by Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security Ronald S. Moultrie, together with US Defense Intelligence Agency Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier and other senior American defense officials.

The American defense officials met with Israeli Defense Ministry Director General Maj. Gen. (res.) Eyal Zamir and Policy & Pol-Mil Bureau Director Brig. Gen. (res.) Dror Shalom, who hosted the highly distinguished U.S. delegation along with IDF Intelligence Corps Commander Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva and other senior IDF Intelligence Corps officials.

Both groups “reaffirmed the countries’ ironclad defense partnership,” Israel’s defense ministry said in a statement.

“During their visit, the delegations focused on Israel’s capabilities to cope with regional challenges and threats, including Iranian efforts to undermine stability in the region. The participants gained firsthand insights into the unique challenges posed by the Hezbollah threat along the northern Israel-Lebanon border,” the statement said.

The delegations also conducted a panel discussion “exploring avenues to further strengthen the countries’ unique bilateral intelligence and defense cooperation,” and toured several IDF Intelligence Corps bases where they met with senior IDF officers, the ministry added.

The delegation also visited the Yad VaShem Holocaust Memorial Museum and the Defense Ministry’s National Hall for Israel’s Fallen.