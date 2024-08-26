Photo Credit: Image by N-Y-C from Pixabay

According to its mission statement, Pandas aims to be the fundamental high-level building block for doing practical, real-world data analysis in Python. Python is a high-level, general-purpose programming language.

To promote its business, Panda posted a list of the average IQ by US state, and the results may be a tad humiliating to the state that claims the largest Jewish population in the union.

The survey’s introduction reads: “The Human Intelligence Quotient, or IQ, has long been a measure of cognitive capabilities, with its scores offering insights into both individuals and larger populations. On a national level, the average IQ in the United States is reported to be 98. However, this single value fails to capture the vast disparities between states. By analyzing public data from IQ tests, SAT and ACT scores, and educational attainment levels, this article takes a more granular look at the “Average IQ by State” in the US, revealing not just average values but the patterns and regional nuances that shape this distribution.

So, here are the Key findings from the data:

Massachusetts leads the nation in average IQ scores, boasting 104.3. The state’s prestigious educational institutions may contribute to this high ranking. Close behind are New Hampshire and North Dakota, with average IQs of 104.2 and 103.8 respectively.

At the other end of the spectrum, Mississippi ranks 50th with an average IQ of 94.2. This lower score may reflect socioeconomic challenges affecting access to quality education in the state.

The variation in IQ scores across states likely stems from a complex interplay of factors, including racial demographics, educational opportunities, and economic conditions. These differences underscore the multifaceted nature of intellectual development and standardized test performance.

These are the 10 States with the highest IQ:

Massachusetts – 104.3

New Hampshire – 104.2

North Dakota – 103.8,

Vermont – 103.8

Minnesota – 103.7

Montana – 103.4

Maine – 103.4

Iowa – 103.2

Connecticut – 103.1

Wisconsin – 102.9

The state with the lowest average IQ is Mississippi, with an IQ of 94.2. Just above Mississippi stands Louisiana, with an average IQ of 95.3.

California is 48th with an average IQ of 95.5.

Hawaii has an average IQ of 95.6. There’s a tie between New Mexico and Alabama, each holding an average IQ of 95.7 in 45th place. Nevada is 44th with an average IQ of 96.5, followed by Arizona at 97.4, Arkansas at 97.5, and Tennessee at 41st with an average IQ of 97.7.

These are the 10 States with the Lowest IQ:

Mississippi – 94.2

Louisiana – 95.3

California – 95.5

Hawaii – 95.6

New Mexico – 95.7

Alabama – 95.7

Nevada – 96.5

Arizona – 97.4

Arkansas – 97.5

Tennessee – 97.7

Now for the states where you probably reside, other than California:

New Jersey is in 11th place with 102.8

New York is 26th with 100.7

Texas is 30th with 100

Illinois is 31st with 99.9

Florida is 36th with 98.4

