The Daily Express on Saturday cited Israeli intelligence sources who said psychopath Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, 61, regularly dons women’s clothing to walk the streets of Gaza, when he is forced to abandon an underground tunnel by the advancing IDF forces.

Brigadier General Dan Goldfus, the outgoing commander of the IDF’s 98th division, told the Express Israeli forces were within “minutes” of capturing Sinwar in early August when they raided his tunnel.

“We were close. We were in his underground compound. The coffee was still hot,” said Goldfus.

Shin Bet officer Shalom Ben Hanan told the Express: “We have actually been minutes away more than once.”

Sinwar does not stay in one tunnel for more than 24 to 36 hours, and, as Ben Hanan put it, “He knows if a mistake is made or we find sources to tell us where he is, he needs to be on the move – to avoid that mistake becoming fatal for him.”

A substantial reward has been offered for information leading to Sinwar’s capture, and reportedly, Israeli operatives in Gaza are carrying instant DNA kits, allowing them to collect a sample from suspects during a brief contact discreetly. The is analyzed within moments, confirming the suspect’s identity before they can relocate.

Now to the religious portion of our story: can Muslim men wear a woman’s dress?

Abu Hurayrah said: The Messenger of Allah (that’s the prophet Muhammad to you and me – DI) cursed men who wear women’s clothing and women who wear men’s clothing.

This is consistent with the Torah commandment, “A woman must not put on man’s apparel, nor shall a man wear woman’s clothing; for whoever does these things is abhorrent to your God.” (Deut. 22:5)

Abu Dawood added that this sin is not excused by doing it in private, because just by wearing women’s clothing he is incurring sin, even if he does that when he is alone.

Incidentally, the prophet also said, “May Allah curse women who imitate men and men who imitate women,” and, “May Allah curse effeminate men and masculinized women.”

This explains why pride parades get canceled so often in Saudi Arabia.

