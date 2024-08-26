Photo Credit: Google Maps

Recent intelligence suggests an Iraqi militia group, Kata’ib Hezbollah, has expanded its operations beyond the Middle East into Central Asia, Iran International reported on Monday. The group, which receives support from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, has allegedly been involved in planning attacks on Jewish targets in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

Terror Alarm reported on X on August 7 that the attacks included the failed gunfire attack on the Jewish Agency offices in Almaty, an attempt to set fire to the Ohr Avner Jewish Center in Almaty using a Molotov cocktail, arson attacks on a farm belonging to Saxovat Broyler Co. in Tashkent, and on a warehouse belonging to Neostream Co. in Almaty.

Kata’ib Hezbollah, also referred to as the Hezbollah Brigades, is a Shia militant organization established in Iraq in 2007. It forms part of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and maintains strong ties with Iran. The United States has designated it as a terrorist group, citing its receipt of training, weaponry, and financial backing from Iran.

While primarily active in Iraq, the group has also participated in the Syrian civil war, fighting alongside other Iran-supported militias to bolster the regime of Bashar Al-Assad. Now, it appears to be extending its reach into Central Asian countries.

According to Iran International, Kata’ib Hezbollah’s activities in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan are being orchestrated through a Tajik operative known as Muhammad Ali Burhanov, who also goes by the alias Sayed Hamid al-Tajiki.

According to Terror Alarm, “The organization responsible for terror activity in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan is the Iraqi militia Kata’ib Hezbollah. Our data shows that the individual responsible for pursuing the terror attacks is Tajik operative Muhammad Ali Burhanov, also known by his alias, Sayed Hamid al-Tajiki.

“Burhanov studied at Al-Mustafa University in Iran, a known spotting pool used by terror groups looking to recruit operatives. Burhanov and his operatives receive special support from Quds Force’s Department 400, with the personal involvement of Housein Rahmani and senior Department 400 official Hossein Rahban, who recruit young militiamen. He collaborates also with Jihadists, ISIS, and the Taliban.”

According to the Center for Strategic & International Studies, Department 400 (also known as the Misaq Unit) is the IRGC Quds Force’s external operations department, and its regional offices for covert action in Iraq, Yemen, Bahrain, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.

Iran has also encouraged some of these groups to establish political organizations, with Hezbollah serving as the most successful example.

