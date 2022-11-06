Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia
Donald Trump speaking at CPAC 2011 in Washington, DC.

Former President Donald Trump is planning to announce the official launch of his 2024 presidential campaign on November 14, according to multiple reports.

The official announcement is expected to be followed by a multi-day series of political events according to three sources familiar with the discussions who spoke with Axios.

Advertisement

Trump took a shot this weekend at a potential rival for the Republican nomination, Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis, referring to the Florida governor as “Ron DeSanctimonious” during a political rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

Desantis, one of Florida’s most popular governors, is also among the most popular and successful Republicans in the United States – and his fellow Conservatives didn’t take kindly to his being mocked by the former president.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who served under the Trump Administration, tweeted his own defense of DeSantis on Saturday night following the incident, writing “Not tired of winning.”

Pompeo added that DeSantis has “proven conservative polices work. Florida is better for it,” and urged voters to cast their ballots for the Florida governor.

Commentators who usually support Trump also turned against him the day after he attacked DeSantis, chiding him for creating division in the ranks barely three days before the midterm elections.

Matt Walsh, a columnist for The Daily Wire, noted in a tweet that DeSantis is “a highly effective governor who has had real policy wins and real cultural wins. Trump won’t be able to take that away from him with a dumb nickname. He better have more than that up his sleeve.”

At present, Trump and DeSantis are the two top Republican contenders for the 2024 presidential race – but DeSantis has repeatedly said that he has no plans to run for anything other than governor of Florida.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleAntisemitic Hate Flyers Found at University of Tennessee
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...