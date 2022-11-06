Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia

Former President Donald Trump is planning to announce the official launch of his 2024 presidential campaign on November 14, according to multiple reports.

The official announcement is expected to be followed by a multi-day series of political events according to three sources familiar with the discussions who spoke with Axios.

Trump took a shot this weekend at a potential rival for the Republican nomination, Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis, referring to the Florida governor as “Ron DeSanctimonious” during a political rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

Desantis, one of Florida’s most popular governors, is also among the most popular and successful Republicans in the United States – and his fellow Conservatives didn’t take kindly to his being mocked by the former president.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who served under the Trump Administration, tweeted his own defense of DeSantis on Saturday night following the incident, writing “Not tired of winning.”

Not tired of winning. @GovRonDeSantis you’ve proven conservative policies work. Florida is better for it. Vote for @GovRonDeSantis — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) November 6, 2022

Pompeo added that DeSantis has “proven conservative polices work. Florida is better for it,” and urged voters to cast their ballots for the Florida governor.

Commentators who usually support Trump also turned against him the day after he attacked DeSantis, chiding him for creating division in the ranks barely three days before the midterm elections.

DeSantis is an extremely effective conservative governor who has had real policy wins and real cultural wins. Trump isn’t going to be able to take this one down with a dumb nickname. He better have more than that up his sleeve. https://t.co/dOpugSGEBP — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 6, 2022

Matt Walsh, a columnist for The Daily Wire, noted in a tweet that DeSantis is “a highly effective governor who has had real policy wins and real cultural wins. Trump won’t be able to take that away from him with a dumb nickname. He better have more than that up his sleeve.”

At present, Trump and DeSantis are the two top Republican contenders for the 2024 presidential race – but DeSantis has repeatedly said that he has no plans to run for anything other than governor of Florida.