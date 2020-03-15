Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore via Flickr

White House physician Sean Conley released a statement on Saturday evening saying the results for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus testing of President Donald Trump had returned.

The results were negative.

“I release the following information with the permission of President Trump,” wrote Conley. “Last night after an in-depth discussion with the President regarding COVID-19 testing, he elected to proceed.

“This evening I received confirmation that the test is negative.

“One week after having dinner with the Brazilian delegation in Mar-a-Lago, the President remains symptom-free. I have been in daily contact with the CDC and White House Coronavirus Task Force, and we are encouraging the implementation of all their best practices for exposure reduction and transmission mitigation.”