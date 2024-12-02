Photo Credit: Haim Zach / GPO

Incoming President-elect Donald Trump issued a blunt warning Monday to the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza.

Trump threatened the terrorists with “all hell to pay” if the hostages still being held since October 7, 2023, are not released by the time he enters the Oval Office on January 20, 2025.

“Everybody is talking about the hostages who are being held so violently, inhumanely, and against the will of the entire World, in the Middle East,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“But it’s all talk, and no action! Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that if the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity,” the president-elect wrote.

“Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW!” he warned.

The president-elect has a history of making good on his campaign promises, and on his threats as well. Following a chemical weapons attack on Syrian citizens by their own President Bashar al-Assad during Trump’s previous term in the Oval Office, the president warned Assad to end his chemical warfare and eliminate his country’s chemical weapons stockpile or face the consequences.

As with former President Barack Obama, who made a similar threat, Assad ignored the warning.

Shortly after, while Trump was dining at the White House with his Chinese counterpart, the US military launched a barrage of 50 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the site where Syria’s chemical weapons stockpile was being stored.

On April 6, 2017, Trump ordered the attack on Al-Shayrat Air Base, the base from which the chemical attack on Syria’s Idlib province was launched. The missiles were launched from US Navy ships in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea.

“Bashar al-Assad launched a horrible chemical weapons attack on innocent civilians,” Trump said in a statement to the nation. “Using a deadly nerve agent, Assad choked out the lives of helpless men, women and children. It was a slow and brutal death for so many. Even beautiful babies were cruelly murdered in this very barbaric attack. No child of God should ever suffer such horror.”

The next move is in the hands of Hamas.

